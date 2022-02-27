Boko Haram attacks Kautikari village in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have invaded Kautikari village of Chibok local government area of Borno state killing a son of a traditional ruler, and two other Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs that were hosted in the community.

Local sources confirmed to TVC News that the incident made hundreds to flee the town in search for safety.

Also confirmed is the quick intervention by military troops which saved the situation from heavy casualties as they responded promptly by repelling the attack.

Kautikari, just a few kilometres away from Chibok town, came under deadly attacks and abductions of over 10 people mostly women and children on 1st January 2022, setting ablaze one of the largest Churches in the Community bordering Sambisa Forest.

Irked by the increasing attacks on Kautikari, Pemi, Korohuma and other surrounding Chibok communities in January this year, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state had visited Chibok on the 14th of January to sympathize and reassure the communities of the Government’s support and securing their lives.