President Muhammadu Buhari has again condemned the attack on the office of the United Nations (UN) by Boko Haram terrorists in 2011.

The UN building was attacked by the Boko Haram insurgents when a car filled with explosives rammed into it on August 21, 2011, setting off an explosion that killed 23 UN staff, including Nigerians in the first suicide bomb attack in Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja when he received a delegation led by the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, the President noted that the attack by the terrorists was regrettable.

He, however, said the reconstruction of the UN building by the government was in full appreciation of the work of the international organisation.

He said, “Thank you for what you have been doing in the country, especially for women and children. I am glad you have put together a dedicated team to work with us.

“I am very impressed with the number of programmes you are carrying out, and I hope that our ministers will continue to cooperate with you,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.