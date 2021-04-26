Boko Haram Terrorist on Sunday staged a daring attack targeting a military convoy and base in the Mainok area of Borno State, Northeast Nigeria.

Mainok, the main town of Kaga Local Government area is about 60 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The insurgents who came in multiple gun trucks and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, ambushed a military convoy delivering newly acquired MRAPs to the theatre of operations.

Advertisement

The insurgents were believed to have also carted away some of the new MRAPs.

TVC News gathered that the Boko Haram fighters overran the Nigerian troops base in Mainok and destroyed all their equipment.

The local police outpost was also destroyed during the attacked.