Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has directed that henceforth, marine travelers in the state will have to wear life jackets and will embark on their journeys in motor boats instead of dug-out canoes.

The directive was cantained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Hello and made available to newsmen

He says the governor gave the directive in the wake of a boat mishap in which 13 people traveling from Dorowa to Ginga village in Shagari local government area of the state died.

The governor, condole the people of the town over the incident and directed the state ministry for local government, headed by the state Deputy Governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya in collaboration with the state emergency relief agency, to provide motor boats and jackets to the local government areas of the state where passengers have to cross rivers, lakes and ponds.

He said the facilities will be distributed to people living in riverine areas in the state since the raining season has started.

Advertisement

The governor also charged people to always take precautionary measures while being transported by boats.

He prayed Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul firdaus and also to prevent future occurrence.