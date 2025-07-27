Three persons have lost their lives in a boat mishap following the capsizing of a boat near the abandoned Namnai Bridge in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State....

The incident occurred after a heavy downpour that lasted more than three hours.

Last year, the Namnai Bridge, which connects Taraba State to Benue and other parts of the North Central, North East, and North West regions collapsed, making life difficult for both travelers and locals.

Despite visits by state and federal government officials, as well as the North East Development Commission, and their promises to repair the bridge, not much progress has been made.

Unfortunately, the delay in reconstruction has now claimed three lives. Heavy rains have further worsened the situation, highlighting the urgent need for intervention.

In the absence of meaningful reconstruction, residents and commuters have resorted to using unsafe makeshift boats to cross the river, an option that has increasingly raised safety concerns.

Here’s what some residents and community members are saying.

Meanwhile, the leader of the local transportation union, in an interview with TVC News, appealed to both the state and federal governments to urgently intervene and complete the bridge project:

This latest tragedy has reignited public outrage over the continued neglect of the collapsed bridge. Many citizens now describe it as a death trap and a major threat to social and economic life in the region.