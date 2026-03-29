United Nigeria Airlines has reported significant flight disruptions after a bird strike impacted the engine of its Airbus A320 aircraft during a scheduled flight from Asaba International Airport to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. In a statement posted on its official Instagram page on Sunday, the Airline disclosed that the…...

United Nigeria Airlines has reported significant flight disruptions after a bird strike impacted the engine of its Airbus A320 aircraft during a scheduled flight from Asaba International Airport to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram page on Sunday, the Airline disclosed that the flight, which was scheduled for 12:00 hours on Sunday, will be postponed along with other flights across its network due to the bird strike.

The Airline apologised to its customers for the inconvenience as it will commence comprehensive inspection, citing strict adherence to safety standards as the reason for the postponed flight operations.

The statement reads, “United Nigeria Airlines wishes to inform its valued passengers and the general public that, due to a bird strike on one of the engines of its operating Airbus A320 aircraft during Flight UN0509 from Asaba International Airport to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (MM2), scheduled for 12:00 hours on Sunday, 29th March, 2026, some flights across our network will not operate as scheduled.

“In adherence to our strict and uncompromising safety standards, the affected aircraft has been withdrawn from service for a comprehensive inspection before returning to operations. United Nigeria Airlines remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards.”

The statement added, “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this unforeseen development may cause to your travel plans and kindly appeal for the understanding and patience of our valued passengers and the general public. Our team is working diligently to minimise disruptions and provide support to all affected travellers.”