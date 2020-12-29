The Benue State Security Council has on Tuesday banned the use of motorcycles in the Sankera area of the State following renewed and rising insecurity.

The security council also banned illegal revenue checkpoints in some parts of the axis.

Sankera axis comprises three local governments – Logo, Katsina-Alla and Ukum with Katsina-Alla as headquarters.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs and Special Services, Uyina Matthew, “The use of motorcycles is hereby banned in Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas, till further notice.

“The use of tricycles also known as Keke and other means of transportation apart from motorcycles will be allowed in the two local government areas.

“Aside the revenue collection point at the head bridge in Katsina-Ala, no other revenue point is allowed within the local government area.

“All staff of the Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS are required to wear customized jackets and identity cards.

“Security agents are mandated to dismantle all illegal revenue collection points and makeshift shops.

In the same vein, loitering at Katsina-Ala head bridge is prohibited.

“Loading and offloading of vehicles at Takum Junction and Katsina-Ala head bridge has also been prohibited.”