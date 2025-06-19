The Tor Tiv V and Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty James Ayatse, has raised a grave concern over the worsening security situation in Benue State, accusing some politicians of deliberately fuelling the crisis for political gain.

Speaking during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Makurdi on Wednesday, the monarch alleged that certain political actors in the state were more interested in exploiting the violence for selfish ends rather than seeking meaningful solutions.

“Your Excellency, an apprehension we have is the politicisation of the crisis,” the monarch stated. “Politicians in the state are busy trading blames instead of joining hands to resolve it. We hear that some would even prefer the situation to deteriorate further so that a state of emergency can be declared in Benue. Any politician who prays for more deaths for political expediency is acting against the will of the people of Benue.”

President Tinubu was in Benue to sympathise with the victims of the recent massacre in Yelwata community, Guma Local Government Area, where over 59 people were killed by armed assailants. Upon his arrival at the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force Base in Makurdi around 12:58 p.m., the President visited victims at a local hospital before presiding over a stakeholders’ meeting at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House.

“Not Farmers-Herders Clashes – This Is Genocide”

The Tor Tiv also challenged the Federal Government to call the situation by its real name. He rejected the prevailing narrative that labels the killings as farmer-herder clashes or communal disputes, describing the violence instead as a coordinated campaign of ethnic cleansing.

“It is not communal clashes, herder-farmer conflicts, or reprisal attacks,” he asserted. “This is a well-orchestrated, full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign by terrorist herders and armed bandits. It has gone on for decades and gets worse each year.”

He warned that misdiagnosing the crisis would only lead to ineffective responses. “Wrong diagnosis leads to wrong treatment. We must admit the true nature of this crisis to find a lasting solution,” Ayatse stressed.

Benue’s Sacrifice and the Call for Peace

The traditional ruler reminded President Tinubu of Benue State’s historical contributions to Nigeria’s unity, particularly during the Civil War, and lamented the prolonged neglect the state has suffered.

“Mr. President, Benue has paid its dues in holding this nation together. Many of our sons died defending this country during the Civil War. We have sacrificed a lot—why are we being treated like this?” he asked. “What you have come to condole today is just one out of many massacres.”

Ayatse appealed to the President to take decisive action to stop what he called “the ongoing genocide” and to restore security to Benue and other troubled parts of the country. “Our farmers can no longer go to their farms. There is hunger and food insecurity. We need peace, Your Excellency. Give us peace so our people can farm and feed the nation again.”

Tinubu’s Assurance and Stakeholders’ Engagement

The stakeholder meeting was attended by high-ranking federal and state officials, including Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, service chiefs, governors from across the North-Central region, and members of the National Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the state government had declared a public holiday in honour of President Tinubu’s visit.

The President’s trip to Benue and the meeting form part of a broader national effort to consult with affected communities and stakeholders on strategies for ending the recurring violence that has plagued the region.