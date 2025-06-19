The Tor Tiv V and Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty James Ayatse, has dismissed claims that the violent attacks in Benue State are mere farmers-herders clashes, declaring instead that the state is under a sustained and calculated genocidal assault.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Makurdi, the traditional monarch said the true nature of the crisis has been dangerously mischaracterised, leading to ineffective responses from both state and federal authorities.

“Your Excellency, it is not herders-farmers clashes. It is not communal clashes. It is not reprisal attacks,” the monarch asserted. “What we are dealing with here in Benue is a calculated, well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign by herder-terrorists and bandits.”

He warned that continued misrepresentation of the crisis would only lead to misguided interventions. “Wrong diagnosis will always lead to wrong treatment,” he stated firmly.

The monarch made the remarks as President Tinubu visited the state to commiserate with victims of the recent massacre in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area, where over 59 people were reportedly killed. Tor Tiv described the incident as just one of many similar attacks that have plagued the state over the years.

Appealing to President Tinubu for decisive action, Ayatse said: “Benue has made immense sacrifices for Nigeria’s unity. We are not asking for much—just peace. Our farmers have been driven from their land, and food insecurity is worsening. Give us peace, so our people can return to their farms and contribute to the nation’s food supply.”

The monarch also condemned what he called the “politicisation” of the crisis, accusing some politicians of preferring a worsening situation to justify the declaration of a state of emergency in Benue.

President Tinubu’s visit included meetings with survivors and high-level stakeholders, and forms part of a broader national consultation on ending insecurity in troubled regions.