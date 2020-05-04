Bayelsa state Government said it is a willing partner with the Federal Government in its fight to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

Governor Douye Diri said this at the government house in Yenagoa, during a courtesy visit by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister of State for petroleum Resources, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to the state

The delegation is also grateful to the Bayelsa State for donating a land for the construction of an Emergency and Infections Diseases Hospital in Yenagoa.