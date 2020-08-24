Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri, will on Tuesday inaugurate a molecular testing laboratory to put an end to the delayed COVID-19 test results due to distance.

The governor has also told civil servants of grade level one to twelve to resume duty in various ministries and parastatals in the state.

The governor disclosed this when he met with with the Covid-19 Task Force for the first time in August.

He seemed impressed with reports from members of the committee who give an update on developments concerning precautionary measures in place to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

After appraising the status of Covid-19 in the state, The Governor makes a pronouncement for a certain level of the workforce to take effect at the end of the month.

The Molecular Testing Laboratory will be inaugurated on Tuesday by Governor Douye Diri.