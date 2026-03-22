The Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended 20-year-old Rabiu Safiyanu in connection with a kidnapping that tragically led to the death of a four-year-old boy. In a Sunday statement signed by SP Nafiu Habib, the Police Public Relations Officer, the arrest was made by detectives of ‘C’ Divisional Headquarters, following…...

The Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended 20-year-old Rabiu Safiyanu in connection with a kidnapping that tragically led to the death of a four-year-old boy.

In a Sunday statement signed by SP Nafiu Habib, the Police Public Relations Officer, the arrest was made by detectives of ‘C’ Divisional Headquarters, following a report on Saturday by Salisu Yunusa of Nasarawa Madina Quarters that his 4-year-old son, Yunusa Salisu, went missing on 18th March.

The statement reads, “The detectives of ‘C’ Divisional Headquarters, Bauchi, led by the DPO, arrested a suspect following a report on 21st March at 1100hrs by Salisu Yunusa of Nasarawa Madina Quarters that his 4-year-old son, Yunusa Salisu, went missing on 18th March at about 0930hrs. The father disclosed that he received a call on 19th March from a private number demanding ₦500,000 ransom and paid ₦100,000 without seeing the child.

“Investigation led to the arrest of Rabiu Safiyanu, a 20yrs old of the same address, a friend of the complainant’s younger brother with free access to the house. He confessed to taking the victim, strangling him, dumping the body at Warinje Hills, and demanding further ransom.”

According to the statement, the police recovered the decomposing corpse with marks of strangulation and a rope suspected to have been used in the act.

The statement added, “The Officer in Charge of Police Clinic certified the victim dead. The body was photographed and subsequently released to relatives and buried on site for public health safety. Suspect is in custody.”

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case, ensure a timely, discreet investigation and prosecution.

He further charged residents to always observe people around them and report any suspicious activities to the police.