A deputy registrar in the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, Dr Amos Arijesuyo was allegedly shot by some hoodlums at Iwaraja Area of Ilesa- Akure Expressway in Osun State, on Saturday evening.

Dr Arijesuyo, who works at the Guidance and Counselling section of the Students Affairs Department of the University, was said to have been attacked alongside his driver and one other unidentified person.

It was gathered that Dr Arijesuyo is also a Senior Pastor at CAC, Glory of God, FUTA Akure.

A pastor of the church, Pastor Olu Aladesanmi confirmed the incident.

The Head of Media and Protocols of FUTA, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo said he could not confirm the incident.