It is feared that last night attack by bandits on zandam village in Jibia local government area has claimed many lives and properties.

Zandam village is located beside the Jibia dam a few kilometres away from the local government headquarters.

The bandits invaded the area from around 6 o’clock on Monday evenevening until the early hours of Tuesday on a very brutal attack.

Sources confirmed that parts of the village were burnt to ashes and many people killed.

This may be the start of the newly planned attacks by bandits on remote communities along with their roots.

It was also revealed that the bandits had earlier sent letters to most of the communities to relocate or face the risk of attacks.

This ugly situation is now creating a fear of many communities joining the bandit’s operations for their safety or will have to agree to be paying a certain amount of money to their new landlords.

Although no official statement has been issued on the attack and the new intention of the bandits.

However, investigations are ongoing to ascertain the number of victims and damage caused by the attack.