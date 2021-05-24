Two police operatives were killed by armed Bandits in Zamfara

The police officers were killed during a gun duell to Repell bandits attack on Magami community in Gusau Local Government area of the state

The Bandits in their number stormed Magami village Saturday night with the intend to attack and unleash mayhem on the locals

Unspecified number of armed bandits were also neutralised by operatives of operation Puff Adder

In a press statement signed by the police Spokesperson Shehu Mohammed says, the troops has successfully repelled the attack and no casualty was recorded on the side of of the locals

The statement adds that many of the bandits escaped with possible gun shot wounds.

The Police authorities says additional tactical operatives were deployed to the area to complement the ongoing bush combing operations aimed at forestalling further attacks on the nearby villages.

The attack on Magami community came less about twelve hours after bandits killed eight farmers in Damaga community in Maradun local government area of the state.