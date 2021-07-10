Nine persons have been killed by bandits in warkan village in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, while one has been killed in Kakau community in Chikun local government area of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs in the state Samuel Aruwan says five youths are also missing from Kafanchan in Jema’a Local government area.

Aruwan says bandits also attacked communities in Igabi local government within the week.

Governor Nasir El- Rufai of the state has condemned the killings and sends condolences to family members of the victims.

He has also directed the state emergency management agency to assess the damages at and provide relief materials to the affected citizens.