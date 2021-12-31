Bandits Kidnap Zamfara Lecturer’s Wife, Two Daughters In Gusau

Wife of one Dr. Abdulrazaq Mu’azu a Lecturer with the Federal College of Education ( Technical) Gusau and two of his Daughters were Abducted early hours of Friday

They were Kidnapped at their residence in Mareri a Community in the outskirt of Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital

Dr. Abdulrazaq Mu’azu is a Lecturer with the Department of Agriculture at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau in Zamfara State

The Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Mohamed Shehu Confirmed the incident to TVC NEWS

He Says the command has since despatch troops to go after the abductors and ensure the safe rescue of the Victims

Mohamed Shehu adds that normalcy has been restored in the area

This Abduction is coming exactly one month after Bandits were said to have stormed the Federal College of Education Technical Gusau with the intent to abduct students

Though, the Zamfara State Government, Police authorities and the School authority denied the rumour.