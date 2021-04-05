Villagers from the eight wards in Shiroro local government area of Niger state have raised alarm that armed bandits have taken over over their local government and sacking over one hundred communities.

Speaking with Journalists on predicament of the people in Minna on Monday, President of Lakpma Youth Assembly Jubrin Abdullahi Allawa said the Bandits now made Allawa Games Reserve as their hideout because the Government has ceded our lands to them.

He said the Lakpma Axis of Shiroro local government has suffered persistent banditry, which has culminated in lost of lives, rape of women, cattle rustling and destruction and capturing of over 100 communities.

According to Jibrin Allawa without prejudice to the above, the government appears incapacitated or unwilling to do the needful, as recent events suggest the Government has ceded Allawa, Bassa and indeed the entire Lakpma Axis to bandits and terrorists.

It said it shall mobilize displaced and hopeless kinsmen to occupy and take shelter in Government facilities within Minna if their plight is not addressed in earnest.

He further disclosed that Lakpma Axis is now bandits and terrorists safe Haven as he revealed that banditry around that axis began in 2015 in Allawa, which has festered and consumed the entire political axis with no succour in sight.

It added that the consequences have been desertion of ancestral homes, destruction of economic activities, hunger, diseases and other humanitarian Crisis, as people have become destitutes with hopelessness staring them at the face.

He blamed government’s attitude in handling the situation, adding that “the lackadaisical disposition of our political elites, the elected and appointed representatives, particularly from Shiroro Local Government extraction have been complacent by virtue of their indifference.

In their prayers, they called on the appropriate authorities to rescind the decision of withdrawing Joint Security Task Force from Allawa and Bassa and urgently mobilize resources and personnel back to Allawa and Bassa.