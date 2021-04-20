Again, unknown gunmen have killed the Chief Imam of Kwangwami Jumuat Mosque Liman Auwalu and one other person

The gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed the area in their large number on motorcycles Monday night and started shooting sporadically

They carted away cattle, destroy farmland and other valuable items

Kwangwami community is in Zurmi Local government area of Zamfara state and the community is known for dry season farming.

The Chief Imam Liman Auwalu was hit by a stray bullet while the other person known as Hamisu Bako was shot dead at his farm.

Confirming the incident, the Zamfara State Police Command says armed police tactical operatives have been deployed to the area and effort to arrest the perpetrators in ongoing

The police also says normalcy has since returned to the affected area

Kwangwami is a town under Moriki Emirate Council in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State.

This attack is coming less than twenty four hours after the Zamfara state government and police in the state refute killings of twenty three persons in Dansadau Area, of Maru local government.