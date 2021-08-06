A police inspector has been killed following an armed bandit attack Thursday on Orsu Police Station in Orsu Local government area, Imo State.

Confirming the attack, Police Public relations officer in the State, Micheal Abattam said the bandits in their numbers while attacking the facility threw explosives and petrol bombs on top of the roof of Police station damaging the roof which caused fire outbreak in the station.

The fire also affected some of the vehicles parked at the parking lot.

According to the Statement, the command’s tactical teams on ground engaged the bandits in a gun duel to stall further damage and neutralized three of the criminals and their guns, one pump action and two locally made double barrel pistols were recovered while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

Meanwhile the command is calling on Imo residents especially, those living in Orsu community to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of fleeing bandits who sustained gunshots wounds.

The command also advised hospitals to ensure that they report any person who come to them for treatment of bullet wounds.