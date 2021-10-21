Bandits attack Kaduna bound passenger train, plant explosive on rail track

Breaking News
-
Facebook and parts of the French press have reached an agreement over the copyrights of…
-
Nigeria Railway Service has suspended the Abuja-Kaduna train service after a gun attack on a…
-
has Government done anything in the Past One Year in terms of Police Reform -…
-
Former US President Donald Trump has announced he will be launching 'TRUTH Social', a social…
-
The Ogun state police command has paraded about twenty four suspected criminals for different offences…
-
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to make the Report of the Judicial Panel…
-
The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has presented a budget of over one hundred and…
-
Members of the house committee on public accounts converge on Minna for the 1st Annual…
-
UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has announced the discovery of a new…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety notice in…
Nigeria Railway Service has suspended the Abuja-Kaduna train service after a gun attack on a Kaduna bound passenger train and planting of explosive on the rail track by suspected bandits on Wednesday.
Officials of the agency disclosed to TVC News that the decision is temporary as plans are underway to holistically to review the situation.