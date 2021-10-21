Breaking News

Bandits attack Kaduna bound passenger train, plant explosive on rail track

Nigeria Railway Service has  suspended the  Abuja-Kaduna train service after a gun attack on a Kaduna bound passenger train and planting of explosive on the rail track by suspected bandits on Wednesday.

Officials of the agency disclosed to TVC News that the decision is temporary as plans are underway to holistically to review the situation.

