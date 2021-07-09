Bandits has attacked five Zamfara Communities and killed Forty-two person in Tsauni, Gudan-Baushi, Gidan-Adamu, Wari and Gudan-Maidawa in Maradun local government area of the state.

The armed men invaded the communities Thursday’s evening and unleashed mayhem on the locals

TVC NEWS Gathered that the bandits stormed the area on motorcycles numbering over a hundred and started shooting sporadically.

They also set ablaze Houses and food stores among other items destroyed

The Criminals also attacked farmers who were in their farmlands cultivating their crops.

Efforts to speak to police Authorities yielded no result as the phone line of the Zamfara state Police Command is not going through.