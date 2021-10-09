Bandits Allegedly Attack Sokoto Village Market, Kill 20 Persons

Over twenty persons have been killed by suspected armed bandits that attack a market at Ungwan Lalle in Sabon Birni local government area in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state.

Sources in the village said several other persons were injured and majority of them are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Sabon Birni while others with life threatening injuries were taken to the state capital for proper care.

Though the Sokoto state police command cannot be reach to confirm the attack as the mobile telephone line of the Police Public Relations Officer of the command Assistant Supritendent of Police Abubakar Sanusi is not connecting as at the time of filing this report.

But a former council Chairman of Sabon Birni local government, Abdullahi Tsamaye confirmed the attack to newsmen.

He said the assailant came in.large number into the market and started shooting sporadically aiming at anybody in sight in the process killing over twenty persons and burn down vehicles and destroyed several other properties.