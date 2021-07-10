Bandits suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a woman and her three children in the Milgoma area of Zaria, in Kaduna State.

The bandits reportedly stormed the community located opposite the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) and took the woman and her three children away.

The Police authorities are yet to confirm the incident but eyewitnesses said the bandits came through a village called ‘Nasarawan Buhari’ and later went away with the four victims through another village called ‘Biye’.

The woman’s husband, a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsima in Katsina State, was not around when the incident happened.

But a source from the community said some members of a local vigilante were able to prevent the bandits from taking away more people.