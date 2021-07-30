Bandits have abducted, Aminu Mudi Tsafe, the former sole administrator of Tsafe local government council in Zamfara state.

Mr Tsafe was kidnapped Thursday evening while returning from his farm in Sungawa village in Tsafe local government area

Sources close the family told TVC NEWS that the bandits in their large number fully armed whisked away Mudi Tsafe alongside his motorcycle

The bandits directed the former sole administrator to ride his motorcycle into the bush while some of them lead as others follow at the back

The kidnappers are yet to reach out to the family of the victim.

Police authorities in Zamfara state are yet to speak on the incident as the Spokesperson of the command is not responding to phone calls.