Bandits suspected to be kidnappers have attacked a private university in Kaduna, killing one of the institution’s security personnel and abducting 17 male students.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Greenfield University.

The university, an elite institution, which started operations about three years ago, is located in Chikun Local Government Area axis of Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Though he did not mention number of abducted students, Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident.

The bandits reportedly stormed the University on Tuesday night and started shooting sporadically, killing one of the school’s security personnel before taking the students away.

The source said 17 male students were taken away by the attackers while the body of the security personnel was discovered on Wednesday morning.