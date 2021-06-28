A notorious bandit leader known as KANKANI operating in Dunburun forest in Zurmi Local government area of Zamfara state in a short video the goes viral said, the Resurgence of Banditry and kidnapping in the some parts of the area is as a result of the failure of the suspended emir of zurmi to comply to their peace agreement

The Gang leader known as KANKANI meaning the smallest in English said he has tabled his request to the emir several times but the monarch failed his promises and thought he can use security operatives to destroy their camp

“Everyone Including security agencies knows that we can never be taken for granted”

“I told the Emir of Zurmi who was recently suspended by Governor Bello Matawalle that I am ready for dialogue with you to end the killings and attacks in his domain, because this is not what I ever wished to join and I also told him if I failed to fulfill my promise or betrayed the trust he should report me to my parents “KANKANI said

” When I called the emir on phone, he vow he will never dialogue or sit on a table with a criminal, so I quickly cut off the call, remove my sim card and destroyed everything, from there I stopped making calls with him, until months later I spoke with one of his boys” he added

Advertisement

“When he (the emir) noticed I was quite for about three months, he ordered for troops to attack me and my gang. I was in front of my house when the troops were taken into the forest. I saw them with my two eyes”

” Four days later, when some of them were returning from Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital, I laid ambush on them and kill scores of the troops, destroyed their operational vehicles”

“Days later, the troops attacked me very early in the morning, but my boys over powered them and we killed Unspecified number of the troops and others were send back to the forest by my gang members”

” On another day, troops of the Nigeria Armed forces and their Nigerian Counterparts launched an attack on me and my gang. yet, we killed scores of the troops”

After all these, it became clear to the Emir of Zurmi that the troops can not win the war against us, he called on me for another peace deal, which from then I ceased fire.

Advertisement

“One faithful day, my boys went into the town and kidnapped forty persons mostly women and juveniles”

“But because I want to respect the peace deal, few days later I ordered my boys to return the victims to their families without collecting ransom from anyone” The Bandit leader said.

“We respect the words of our parents, especially when they ask us to stop something we comply immediately”

“I am a Man of my words, anyone that will take it let him do, if he doesn’t that’s left for him or her”

“There’s a community called Jaja, none of my gang leaders had ever attacked any person or community in Jaja area. If there’s anything there, it should be from another gang but certainly not mine but from across the road to some parts of Kaura Namoda local government, any attack there is usually from my men”

Advertisement

“My gang only attack and kill those who disturb our peace, but other groups kill anyhow.”