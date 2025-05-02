A Lagos court has sentenced BRT driver, Andrew Nice Ominikoron, to death by hanging, upon a guilty conviction for the murder of fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola.

He was also found guilty of the attempted rape of the 22 year old, but Justice Sherifat Sonaike held that the prosecution failed to prove that the defendant actually raped her, as the autopsy didn’t reveal that her hymen was bruised.

Andrew Nice was also found guilty of the rape of another woman (names withheld) in 2021, and for the sexual assault of a female medical doctor that same year who also boarded his bus.

The court held that these incidents revealed the pattern of a paedophile and serial rapist who abused the privilege given to him by the Lagos state government, which is an unforgivable crime even under the law.

The court urged the authorities and other bodies who run transport services including e-hailing services to overhaul the recruitment of their drivers so that all passengers are safe, especially vulnerable ones are kept safe always.

Justice Sonaike noted that this case is an eye opener for all, as there may be many other victims who due to fear or shame failed to come and testify against the defendant.