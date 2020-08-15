The Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole has dismissed allegations that troops of 19 Brigade – Super camp18 are engaged in fish farming in Baga town.

Deputy Theatre Commander Major General Felix Omoigui said the reports are the work of mischief makers trying to give the military a bad name.

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum had taken the military to task, over reports that troops were allegedly engaged in fish farming in Baga town.

This had fueled insinuations that the troops were more interested in commercial activities than adequately fighting the insurgency in the state.

The allegations had resulted in the Theatre Command instituting a board of inquiry involving the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to investigate the issue.

The deputy theatre commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Felix Omoigui disclosed that the investigative team found out that the allegations which emanated from personnel of some security agencies were false.

Major General Felix Omoigui also cleared the air on trucks in the town misconceived to be loaded with fish.

The command advised the State Government to always clarify with the military’s high command on issues concerning the activities of troops, before going public.

The theatre command Operation Lafiya Dole also assured the public that troops of the Nigerian army remain committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.