The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team has confirmed the receipt of the duplicate copy of case file against the Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka James, also known as Baba Ijesha.

Baba Ijesha who is currently in police custody is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

In a statement shared by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos, Gboyega Akosile, the LSDSVRT revealed the possible charges Baba Ijesha could face if legal action is carried out against him.

The statement read, “This is to inform members of the public that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Team is actively following up on the Baba ljesha’s case, we are also in direct contact with the complainant with a view to providing the necessary support.

“We confirm that the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. For the avoidance of doubt, the following allegations are being considered:

“Sexual Assault by Penetration- S 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment

“Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration-S262 of the Criminal law, punishable by 14 years imprisonment

“Sexual Assault-S263 of the Criminal Law, punishable by 3 years imprisonment (4) Indecent treatment of a child- S135 of the Criminal Law punishable by 7 years imprisonment

“We have absolute confidence in the criminal justice system, as well as social support structures in Lagos State in ensuring justice is served in this matter and most importantly, the survivor receives the relevant support on her journey towards healing.

“We, therefore, use this medium to reiterate Lagos State Government’s position of zero tolerance to all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and our firm commitment to ensuring justice for survivors.”