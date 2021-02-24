The Cross River State Government has described as uncharitable and a pack of lies, insinuations that the state is owing salaries of political appointees and pension.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, in a statement signed ,described as unmatched the record of prompt payment of salaries and pensions under Governor Ben Ayade-led administration in Nigeria.

The statement was against the background of a trending video in the social media , that one of the Governor’s appointees threatened to commit suicide over non payment of his five months salary.

Ita added that inspite of the fact that Cross River is the least revenue earning state from federal allocation and highly indebted too,salary of workers,appointees pensioners have been paid regularly in the last five and half years .

According to him it is on record that political appointees and civil servants in Cross River collect their salaries between 21st and 27th of every month.

The salaries payment according to Ita, is done simultaneously with payment of pension.

He added that Professor Ben Ayade has over 6,000 appointees, has employed 5,000 civil servants and recently engaged about 20,000 workers at the local government level and are all paid promptly every month without fail.

He however disclosed that a handful of persons whose appointments were announced last November have pay rolling issues, a purely administrative matter which he said cannot negate what is the norm on a monthly basis in the state.

He urged the public to disregard all negative insinuations over what he said is a purely administrative matter which is being attended to and will be addressed soonest.