The Fusengbuwa ruling house of Ijebu Ode has disowned Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as Kwam 1, stating he is not a member of the family and is therefore not qualified to contest for the vacant Awujale stool.

In a letter dated December 11, 2025, and addressed to the musician, the ruling house said its investigation did not establish any proof that Ayinde belongs to the Jadiara Royal House or the broader Fusengbuwa lineage, whose turn it is to produce the next Awujale of Ijebu land.

The statement, signed by the Chairman of Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, faulted the certification of Ayinde’s form, noting that it was endorsed by “a purported family unit head,” Adetayo Abayomi Oduneye, who the ruling house said is not a recognised member of the Jadiara Royal House.

The statement reads, “your extensive investigation has not revealed any proof of your membership of the Jadiara Royal House or indeed that of Fusengbuwa Ruling House,” the statement reads.

It added that Oduneye lacked the authority to sign for the family, stressing that he has “no locus standi” to certify any lineage documents.

“Consequently, the completed linkage lineage form is hereby declared null, void and of no consequence. For the avoidance of doubt, your claim to membership in the Fusengbuwa Ruling House is rejected. and the completed form is of no consequence,” the statement added.

TVC previously reported that Legendary Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De-Ultimate, has fired back at critics questioning his lineage and his intention to become the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

The Fuji maestro, also known as Kwam 1, while performing on stage at an event on Sunday, expressed that it was his right to take over the vacant stool.

During the Sunday performance, Kwam 1 invoked the spirit of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, to intercede in the controversy and questions raised after he declared his interest in contesting the royal stool of Awujale.

He cited his installation as Mayegun of Yorubaland in 2020 by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger in 2022 by the late President Muhammadu Buhari, and his conferment as Olori Omo-Oba and Otunba Afidipotemole of Akile Ijebu in 2023 by the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona.