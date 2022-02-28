ASUU Strike: Learn how to respect agreement NANS tells FG

The Southwest chapter of National Association of Nigerians students has protested against the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of universities.

They are asking the Federal Government to respect it’s agreements with ASUU to end the ongoing strike.

The students who protested at the NUJ secretariat in Ibadan, were armed with placards of various inscriptions asking the Federal Government and ASUU to reach a compromise and allow them go back to their lecture rooms

The Southwest Coordinator of NANS Fiyinfoluwa Tegbe who spoke on behalf of the students vowed to continue with the protest until their demands are met.

They urged both parties to be proactive with their decisions so that they can return to their classes.

They said their academic pursuit career are not now under threat due to the incessant strikes and disagreement between ASUU and the Federal Government.