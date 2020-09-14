The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) earlier today, locked the main entrance of the Lagos State University (LASU) over non payment of the minimum wage.

As early as 7:00am, the members gathered at the entrance of the University, preventing the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Olanrewaju Fagboun, students and lecturers from gaining entrance.

All attemptS by the Vice-Chancellor to dialogue with the Nigeria Labour Congress, ASUU and NASU was not successful.

The Unionists maintained no one will be allowed into the university premises, until their demands are met by the state government.