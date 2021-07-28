The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group has today, awarded a N1billion infrastructure grant to the University of Benin (UNIBEN) as part of its 2021 Tertiary Education Grants Scheme.

This was revealed during the grant presentation by ASR Africa Management to the Vice-Chancellor and council members of the University of Benin.

With this grant, the University of Benin becomes the fifth Nigerian university to receive a one-billion-naira grant from the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme, which is funded by the ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal, which has a yearly budget of $100 million.

The University of Maiduguri, University of Ilorin, University of Ibadan, and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria are among the previous 2021 grant recipients.

During the presentation, Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa, praised the university administration for their dedication to ensuring the highest tertiary education standards at the University of Benin.

He went on to say that the University of Benin was chosen for the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant based on a number of criteria, including ranking, student population, gender inclusivity, and others.