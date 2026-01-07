The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to strengthen security operations in Niger State through enhanced troop deployment in collaboration with traditional institutions and relevant stakeholders. In a Wednesday statement signed by...

In a Wednesday statement signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, the COAS stated this during a courtesy visit to the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dr Yahaya Abubakar, CFR, at his palace in Bida.

Lt General Shaibu reaffirmed to strengthen security operations by improving troop deployment and the advanced application of technology in the fight against insurgency.

The statement reads, “Lieutenant General Shaibu explained that the visit was aimed at conducting an on-the-spot assessment of ongoing military deployments across the state, identifying operational gaps and determining areas requiring the infusion of additional troops and other combat enablers to effectively address emerging security challenges.

“He stressed the importance of intelligence-driven operations, particularly community-based and human intelligence, stressing that traditional rulers remain critical partners in providing timely and actionable information to support military efforts.”

The statement added, “The Army Chief also highlighted plans to leverage modern surveillance and operational technologies to enhance proactive security strategy, timely response, improve situational awareness and bridge existing capability gaps within the state.

“Commending the Etsu Nupe for his consistent support to troops and military personnel deployed in the area, the COAS described traditional institutions as indispensable allies in the fight against insecurity.”

In his response, the Etsu Nupe pledged the continued support of traditional rulers to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, assuring sustained community cooperation, intelligence sharing and prayers for operational success.

He further lauded the professionalism and conduct of Nigerian Army personnel operating within the Nupe Kingdom, noting their positive engagement with local communities and their contributions to peace and stability.

The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mandate to protect lives and property and will continue to work closely with state governments, traditional institutions, relevant stakeholders and local communities to restore and sustain peace across the country.