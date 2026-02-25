Commander of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Jalingo, Brigadier General CM Akaliro, has called for a strategic partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Taraba State Command, to curb rising crime and other social vices through effective drug control measures. During a co...

Commander of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Jalingo, Brigadier General CM Akaliro, has called for a strategic partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Taraba State Command, to curb rising crime and other social vices through effective drug control measures.

During a courtesy visit to the agency, the Army general noted that crimes such as banditry could be significantly reduced if the drug supply chain in the state were dismantled.

He emphasised that controlling the distribution and abuse of illicit drugs would greatly enhance security and stability across Taraba State.

The Brigade Commander also commended the NDLEA for its sustained efforts in combating drug abuse, acknowledging what he described as a noticeable reduction in substance abuse among youths in the state.

In his remarks, the NDLEA State Commander, CN Javanson Talayedi Kwalma, praised officers and men of the 6 Brigade for their gallantry in counter-insurgency operations and their role in maintaining peace and stability in the state.

He stated that within six months of assuming office, the command had significantly disrupted the drug supply chain, a development that earned the agency recognition within the state.

The NDLEA Commander, however, used the occasion to draw the attention of the Taraba State Government to some operational challenges facing the agency, appealing to the 6 Brigade Commander for support and intervention.