Two kidnapping victims have been rescued following a military operation led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. CR Nnebeife, in Babasango Forest, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. The GOC, who was on an operational visit to the Army’s Pat...

Two kidnapping victims have been rescued following a military operation led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. CR Nnebeife, in Babasango Forest, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The GOC, who was on an operational visit to the Army’s Patrol Base in Babanla, advanced with troops into Babasango Forest, successfully recovering the abducted individuals, the 2 Division spokesman, Lt.-Col. Polycarp Okoye, disclosed in a statement on Saturday.

Maj.-Gen. Nnebeife had temporarily relocated from Ibadan, Oyo State, the 2 Division headquarters, to Kwara State in September to oversee operations following violent attacks on the Ogba-Ayo community in Oke-Ode town, where multiple lives were lost and several residents abducted.

Lt.-Col. Okoye said the GOC, who also commands Sector 3 of Operation FANSAN YAMA—a military initiative targeting banditry in the North West and parts of the North Central—had visited Odofin, Ayekale, and Olegbede villages after a recent bandit attack on traders at Olegbede, which left three people dead.

READ ALSO: Army, DSS Arrest Suspected Kidnap Kingpin Akpan In Akwa-Ibom

“Earlier, during an operational visit to Patrol Base Babanla, the GOC and troops of the Patrol Base advanced towards Babasango Forest, where they rescued 2 kidnapped victims,” Okoye stated.

Following the operation, Maj.-Gen. Nnebeife visited Ayekale on Thursday, October 9, where the village head, Oba Pius Oluwole, said the attacks on his community were linked to its proximity to Babasango Forest.

“Maj.-Gen. Nnebeife condoled with the Royal Father and assured him that the Nigerian Army will sustain operations to flush out bandits and other criminal elements from the entire forest,” Okoye added.

The rescued victims were handed over to Oba Pius Oluwole during the GOC’s visit.