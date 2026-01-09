The Nigerian Army has raised alarm over the recent surge in the activities of fake social media accounts registered in the name of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu. In a Friday statement signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, the ...

The Nigerian Army has raised alarm over the recent surge in the activities of fake social media accounts registered in the name of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

In a Friday statement signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, the COAS does not have official social media presence on any platform.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Army has observed a disturbing rise in fake social media accounts created and operated by unscrupulous individuals, falsely claiming to represent or be associated with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to categorically state that the Chief of Army Staff does not have any official social media presence on any platform.”

According to the statement, the Army advised members of the public to remain vigilant and cautious against fraudsters who may attempt to exploit the fake accounts to solicit funds or spread misinformation in the name of the COAS or the military authorities.

Army said, “Members of the general public are therefore advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant against scammers who may attempt to exploit these fake accounts to defraud unsuspecting individuals, solicit funds, or spread misinformation in the name of the COAS or the Nigerian Army.

“The public is urged not to engage, respond, or share information from such accounts.”

The statement added, “The Nigerian Army is taking all the necessary steps to apprehend the operators of these fake accounts with a view to bringing them to justice in accordance with the extant laws.”

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the public of its unflinching commitment to protecting the citizens of our dear country and its territorial integrity as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement concluded.