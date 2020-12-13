18 Nigerian Army generals according to military sources in the nations capital, Abuja, have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The infected military officers were said to have had contact with late Major General John Olubunmi Irefin who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

According to the sources, the affected senior army officers attended the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

The late General Irefin, the general officer commanding the 6th division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt was said to have visited some of his colleagues at home before he attended the conference.

All the officers who attended the conference, their wives, and other members of their families who live with them, have been directed to isolate themselves for a week by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The affected officers according to military sources were mostly those who came from outside Abuja and have been tested by officials of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.

TVC News gathered that the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Asokoro, venue of the aborted conference has been decontaminated by health officials at the weekend

Major General Olubunmi Irefin fell ill at the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Conference last week and was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed Covid 19 positive.

He died while receiving treatment though his kinsmen from Ayetoro-Gbede in Kogi State are disputing the claim by the Army headquarters that he died from complications associated with Covid-19.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Tukur Buratai is currently in isolation after coming into contact with the late General Olu Irefin.