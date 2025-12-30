The Commander Corps of Artillery (CCA), Major General John O. Adeyemo, has completed a three-day operational visit to the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), as part of efforts to assess and strengthen artillery support for counter-insurgency operations in the region....

The visit, which held from 24 to 26 December 2025, focused on evaluating artillery resources, enhancing operational targeting, and reinforcing the commitment of the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery (NACA) to the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

During the tour, Major General Adeyemo met key operational commanders and stakeholders to review the effectiveness of artillery support within the theatre and explore ways to further improve efficiency and combat effectiveness.

On Christmas Day, he visited the Headquarters of 37 Artillery Brigade, where he assessed NACA assets deployed in support of OPHK.

Commanders and Commanding Officers of the brigade also presented detailed briefings on their operational activities and challenges.

The Commander, 37 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Charles M. Zebere, highlighted the strategic importance of the Fire Support Coordinating Cell Work Station (FSCCWS) in planning and coordinating fire support.

He explained that the facility had recently been remodelled to boost the brigade’s capacity to deliver timely and accurate fire support to manoeuvre forces.

The visit culminated in the commissioning of the remodelled FSCCWS at the Headquarters of 37 Artillery Brigade, as well as the renovated Headquarters of 333 Artillery Regiment.

Addressing officers and soldiers, Major General Adeyemo conveyed the COAS’s Christmas goodwill message and commended artillery personnel for their professionalism and specialist contributions to ongoing operations in the North-East.

He praised the corps’ role in efforts to restore peace in the region and urged troops to remain resilient and sustain operational momentum.

He further assured personnel of the Army leadership’s commitment to addressing operational challenges affecting the combat readiness of the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, with a view to enhancing its overall capability in support of nationwide operations.

Highlights of the visit included operational briefings at the Headquarters of OPHK, interactions with artillery commanders and unit heads, commissioning of completed projects, and group photographs with officers and soldiers in Maiduguri.