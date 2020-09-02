The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has collapsed its structures in Abia state into the All Progressives Congress following the defection of its former Governorship aspirant, Alex Otti, to the APC.

State chairman of the party, Nkem Okoro, members of the state working committee of the party and from the 17 local councils, council chairmen from the 184 wards in Abia state have all decamped from the All Progressive Grand Alliance Party(APGA) to the All progressives Congress (APC).

Nkem Okoro who led the decampees to march through the streets of Umuahia, the Abia State capital to the state APC party Secretariat to align with the party was received by the State chairman, Donatus Nwamkpa at the party office.

The State chairman of the APGA, while speaking with newsmen said it was as a result of wide consultations taken with party supporters at all levels who are in agreement that the APC represents a progressives platform with the ideals and vision required to end bad governance in Abia.

Receiving the new members to the party, the Abia APC chairman, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, said the APC was ready to receive as many people as were ready to join the party and also made it clear that they stood to enjoy the same rights and privileges which old members may be enjoying.

He insisted that APGA was originally part of the formation of the APC, hence its fundamental recognition as part of the APC, and called on old members to cooperate with the new entrants at all levels, especially concerning getting the APC membership cards.