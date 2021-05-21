The youths representative in the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ismail Ahmed, has warned against taking youths and women members of the party for granted ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the national secretariat of the party, during inauguration of various committees ahead of the first National Progressives Youth Conference, Mr Ahmed said the best Buhari can give in 2023 is 50% of the previous ten million votes.

On the forthcoming national youths conference of the APC,Ismail Ahmed described it as the biggest ever in the history of politics in Nigeria, a two days conferencing, where alot of substantive issues are going to be discussed, the party’s road map, Vision, demands and the youth feel that the APC should be and what it already is.