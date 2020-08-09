The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Suleiman Danbaba-Ismail as the winner of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Nasarawa Central Constituency seat.

The APC candidate who scored Seven Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy-Five votes, defeated his closest contender, Nuhu Bage of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) who scored Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Eight votes.

Announcing the result, the INEC returning officer, Illiyasu Umar, said the bye Election recorded total votes cast of Twelve Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventeen votes, of which Twelve Thousand, Eighty-Three votes were valid votes while Two Hundred and Thirty-Four votes were rejected. bye-election