The All Progressives Congress has recorded another electoral victory in Katsina State, where the Independent National Electoral Commission declared its candidate winner of the seat for Bakori local constituency at the State House of Assembly.



The APC candidate emerged winner polling twenty thousand votes as against the eleven thousand votes polled by the PDP candidate Aminu Magaji.

The by-elections were conducted peacefully across the eleven wards of the local government despite the initial low turn out.

According to TVC News correspondent Abdullatif Yusuf who was present to monitor the exercise, he said, initially, there was a low turn out of voters but as the day wore on, people began to come out in large numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The contest was more or less between candidates of the APC and the PDP, both immensely popular among the people, while other minority parties followed behind.

The presence of observers, security personnel and other officials, helped to ensure free and fair elections.

Collation and sorting started late due to the topography of the area.

The announcement of the results followed in the early hours of Sunday by the returning officer prof. A.D. Kankia.

It was a moment to celebrate by the APC family as one of its own Dr. Ibrahim Aminu Kurami emerged.

This election has now given the APC more ground in the state, proving it’s popularity with the people.