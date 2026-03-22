The All Progressives Congress (APC) has invited all aspirants who submitted their Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for National Offices to attend a mandatory screening exercise ahead of the National Convention. In a Sunday statement signed by Isa Yuguda, the Secretary, Aspirants’ Screening Committee, All Progressives Congress (APC) 2026…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has invited all aspirants who submitted their Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for National Offices to attend a mandatory screening exercise ahead of the National Convention.

In a Sunday statement signed by Isa Yuguda, the Secretary, Aspirants’ Screening Committee, All Progressives Congress (APC) 2026 National Convention, the exercise is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 24th of March 2026 at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja.

The statement reads, “The Aspirants’ Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention 2026 hereby invites all aspirants who have duly purchased and submitted Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest for National Offices at the Convention to attend the screening exercise scheduled as follows:

“Date: Tuesday, 24th March 2026 Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja Time: 9:00 A.M.”

According to the statement, all aspirants are required to attend in person and arrive promptly with all relevant documents for verification.

Aspirants are advised to contact 08034537560, 08062292972, and 08028925141 for further enquiries and information regarding the exercise.