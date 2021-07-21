The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu as a catalyst for development and uncommon transformation as he marks his 65th birthday.

The State Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, in a statement signed by APC State Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said the magical wand of the Governor has helped to carve a niche for the Sunshine State in the comity of States.

Highlighting the bold and giant strides of the Governor for the betterment of the state since assumption of office, Mr. Adetimehin submitted that Akeredolu deserves accolades from every residents of the State on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

He also rejoiced with the First Lady, Arabinrin Betty Ayanwu-Akeredolu on her 68th birthday and hailed her drive at championing the cause of women and empowering them through her pet projects.

“On behalf of the State chapter of APC, he celebrates the APC leader and Governor, and the First Lady, Arabinrin Ayanwu-Akeredolu, as they celebrate their memorable birthdays.”