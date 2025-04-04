The former All Progressive Congress National Auditor, Paul Chukwuma has resigned from the party.

He made his intention of dumping the party known at his Umueri ward 2, Anambra East Council Area of Anambra State

His action came up in less than 24 hours to the scheduled APC Anambra Governorship Primaries, bid to hold on 5th of April, in Awka Anambra State Capital

He emphasised in a statement personally signed by him that he felt fulfilled in his ambition to connect his people to the centre, hence his grassroots mobilization for President Bola Tinubu 2023 election

Although, he is yet to announce his next line or party to defect to, promised to sustain his support for his people, even outside APC

Paul Chukwuma was among the 7 Aspirants that purchased APC tickets to run for the November 8 Anambra Governorship election.