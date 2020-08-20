The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and National Convention Planning Committee has scored a milestone with the resolution of the long-drawn crisis that has engulfed the party in Cross River State.

The two warring factions of the party did not only agree to sheath their sword, they embraced the leadership of Matthew Mbu who emerged as the party’s Chairman in Cross River State.

The emergence of the new state chairman for the party was a unanimous decision by all members of the party in the state.