The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has described the members of the opposition political party as “politically-frustrated loudspeakers” for their supposed involvement in President Trump’s recent declaration of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.”

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Seye Oladejo, the chapter’s spokesperson, obtained by TVC on Sunday.

According to the statement, the chapter condemns individuals or groups who amplify the voice or statement encouraging foreign military intervention, describing them as “traitors to the flag and enemies of the Republic.”

The statement reads, “The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is compelled to address a dangerous and disgraceful trend perpetuated by a faction of politically-frustrated loudspeakers who believe that because they failed woefully at the ballot box, Nigeria must burn for their ego to breathe.

“To even daydream about a United States invasion of Nigeria is not only delusional – it is the height of treachery and emotional bankruptcy. This is what happens when desperation meets intellectual emptiness: people begin to flirt with national suicide.”

It added, “Only Traitors Wish for Foreign Boots on Home Soil

“Let it be stated unequivocally: Any Nigerian who prays, whispers, types, retweets or amplifies the fantasy of foreign military intervention is not an activist – they are traitors to the flag and enemies of the Republic.

“If your political heartbreak has matured into treasonous daydreams, then your problem is no longer political – it is suicidal.”

APC further expressed disdain over the opposition actors’ deliberate misinformation being propagated to the international communities, attributing the move to their inability to convince Nigerians at home.

It reads, “It is no coincidence that after months of coordinated demarketing and deliberate misinformation sold to the international community by frustrated opposition actors, we are now seeing the dangerous ripple effects of their propaganda.

“Unable to convince Nigerians at home, they exported their bitterness abroad – peddling falsehoods, exaggerations and doomsday narratives simply to clap back over their political failures and wounded ambitions.”

It further reads, “Their mission was never about democracy or good governance. It was a petty crusade to tarnish Nigeria’s global image because Nigerians rejected them at the polls. Now their poisonous campaign has begun to bear the rotten fruits they desperately prayed for – foreign misperception, misguided commentary and reckless external speculation.

“Let them hear it clearly: you cannot blackmail your way to power through slander, hysteria and foreign sympathy. Nigeria will not collapse to massage anyone’s defeated ego.”

“Those romanticising American jets flying over Lagos should take a tour of Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan. Nations do not recover from that type of foolishness – and those who cheer the loudest online are always the first to flee.

“A US invasion does not bring democracy. It brings devastation, disintegration, and domination.

“No winners. Only rubble, body bags, and foreign interests smiling. The end results will be sorrow, regrets, tears and blood.

“But of course, some characters would rather serve as slaves abroad than participate as citizens in a thriving Nigeria, simply because their social-media messiah could not win an election.

“Opposition or Obsession?

“The opposition’s new tactic is clear: ‘If we cannot govern Nigeria, then let us destroy Nigeria.”

“This is not patriotism – it is weaponised bitterness masquerading as activism.”

“Rather than build ideas, they build hashtags. Rather than offer solutions, they offer sabotage. Rather than campaign for the future, they fantasise about foreign fighter jets.

“Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is busy stabilising the economy, repairing global partnerships, restoring security architecture, and laying foundations for a stronger, more prosperous nation.”